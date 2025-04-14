香港Coldplay演唱會｜全能藝人MARF@COLLAR廣東話唱《We Pray》 獲Chris勁讚求Encore

為Coldplay暖場零怯場Marf廣東話合唱《We Pray》 Chris勁讚求Encore 為Coldplay暖場零怯場Marf廣東話合唱《We Pray》 Chris勁讚求Encore 為Coldplay暖場零怯場Marf廣東話合唱《We Pray》 Chris勁讚求Encore

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 令人熱切期待的英國殿堂級樂隊Coldplay，在港舉行的四場「Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour」演唱會，昨晚假啟德體育園舉行，相隔16年再度來港開騷，不少樂迷未入場先興奮，而為Coldplay香港站演唱會擔任暖場嘉賓的COLLAR成員Marf（邱彥筒）亦不負眾望，不但又跳又唱獻上勁歌熱舞，成功炒熱現場氣氛，期間Marf更破天荒跟Coldplay樂隊主音Chris Martin及歌手Elyanna合唱歌曲《We Pray》，還被Chris大讚「Amazing」，為Marf的舞台演出創下難忘的一幕。

Marf今次成為英國殿堂級樂隊Coldplay演唱會暖場嘉賓，型格登場並跳唱《To’pA’ti》、《~Silencio…Shh》、《idc》、《I’m Marf-elous 》等歌曲，全場high爆，Marf更與Coldplay主音Chris Martin及歌手Elyanna合唱《We Pray》，表現毫不怯場的Marf還將《We Pray》唱成廣東話歌詞，頓令Chris高呼「Amazing」，即時煞停樂隊，要求Marf重唱一遍，令Marf受寵若驚，事件即時在網上瘋傳，成為Coldplay港騷其中一大亮點。

舞衣型格十足

對於能跟Coldplay同台表演，Marf坦言十分榮幸，她在台上不停感謝Coldplay給予她今次難能可貴的演出機會。而向來深受時尚品牌愛戴的Marf，昨晚穿上兩套特色舞衣上陣，性感型格兼備，由頭型到落腳，其中白色長外套配Bra Top的戰衣更獲品牌設計師特別為Marf「加持」度身訂造，成為全港「唯一」。

