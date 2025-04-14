MARF @ Collar opens for Coldplay in Hong Kong MARF @ Collar opens for Coldplay in Hong Kong MARF @ Collar opens for Coldplay in Hong Kong

MARF stuns Chris Martin with a Cantonese verse of “We Pray”, prompting enthusiastic praise and an encore request from the Coldplay frontman.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONG KONG’S NEWEST RISING STAR MARF @ COLLAR OPENS FOR COLDPLAY, STUNS CHRIS MARTIN

Hong Kong’s rising idol, MARF of the girl group COLLAR, delivered show-stopping performances as the opening act for Coldplay's highly anticipated "Music Of The Spheres World Tour" concert at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park from April 8th to 12th. The British band's return to Hong Kong after 16 years was met with immense excitement, which MARF amplified with her electrifying sets, raising the energy to another level. Not only did she captivate the audience with dynamic renditions of her hits like "To’pA’ti," "~Silencio…Shh," "idc," and "I’m Marf-elous," but she also shared an unforgettable moment with Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on the opening night.

During a surprise collaboration, MARF joined Coldplay and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna for a performance of "We Pray." MARF stunned the audience and Chris Martin by incorporating a Cantonese verse. Martin, clearly impressed, stopped the band mid-song, exclaimed "Amazing," and asked MARF to repeat the verse. This spontaneous cross-cultural musical exchange quickly went viral, becoming a highlight of Coldplay's Hong Kong shows.

A fashion icon in the making, MARF showcased two distinctive outfits, each a perfect blend of sexy and chic, styled meticulously. One ensemble, a white long coat paired with a bra top, was custom-made by “Fendi”. MARF was also proud to wear the second outfit from Hong Kong local brand “Yat Pit”. By showcasing both international high fashion and local talent, MARF further solidified her rising status as a style icon. Her captivating performances created a truly unforgettable experience for the Hong Kong audience.

