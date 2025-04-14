CGI joins new global forestry coalition to take forward natural capital accounting

LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) is pleased to announce that CGI has joined the global group as an Associate Member.

As one of the world’s leading IT and business consulting services firms, CGI will help ISFC drive a focus on analytic based decision making. CGI brings deep expertise in space, sustainability, data and AI to support evidence-based decision making in forestry and land management.

CGI will help accelerate the use of advanced analytics and emerging technologies to inform sustainable forest management and biodiversity strategies.

With a strong track record of applying satellite data and AI across sectors – from climate resilience to natural capital monitoring – CGI will collaborate with ISFC members to harness innovation and drive measurable impact.

Mattie Yeta, Chief Sustainability Officer for CGI in the UK and Australia, said: “Reversing global forest loss through sustainable forest management – including protection, restoration and afforestation – is more vital than ever. Advances in technology such as satellite data, drone imagery and artificial intelligence have transformed how we monitor and protect these vital ecosystems. We’re proud to join the ISFC and look forward to working together to ensure technology is fully leveraged to address climate and biodiversity challenges and build a more sustainable future.”

Independent Chair of the ISFC Dr. David Brand said, “Nature and Climate outcomes are vitally important to ISFC Members, in addition to producing sustainable fiber and timber to feed the growing circular bioeconomy. One the keys to delivering all those positive result for society is being able to decide at a granular level the very best optimization strategy for a landscape. Technology is the key to bringing science and data to bear on those decisions. For this reason we are delighted CGI has joined us."

About ISFC

The ISFC represents companies which own, manage or invest in some 16 million hectares (40 m acres) in 37 countries across all six forest growing continents. The mission is: To see forests and forestry become central to the global transition to a sustainable and growing circular bioeconomy.

www.is-fc.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

