MEDIA ALERT: The Coastal Stewards Announce Beach Clean-Ups for April, May and June

Remove Plastic and Trash from Beaches While Learning About the Effects of Pollution on the Local Marine Life

OCEAN RIDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coastal Stewards , a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the protection and study of marine life and the coastal ecosystem, today announced the organization’s next three Beach Clean-Ups. The public (of all ages) is welcome to attend these free and family-friendly events. Following the beach clean-up, attendees will participate in a discovery session and hear from environmental experts and learn about the effects of pollution on the animals The Coastal Stewards is trying to save.In 2024, The Coastal Stewards hosted 12 beach clean-ups, removed nearly 10,000 pieces of plastic from the South Florida coastline, cleaned 2.5 square miles of beach and coastal habitat, and educated and engaged more than 425 community members about environmental pollution.WHEN:• Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 9 to 11 a.m.• Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 9 to 11 a.m.• Saturday June 28, 2025 from 9 to 11 a.m.WHERE: Meet at The Coastal Stewards HQ, 5112 N. Ocean Blvd., Ocean Ridge, FL 33435. The group will walk to Ocean Ridge beach to pick up plastics and other trash from the beach.DETAILS: Beach clean-up supplies will be provided. Water shoes, hats, sunscreen recommended. Refreshments will be provided! Kids are encouraged to attend and participate in conservation discussions and activities – all led by The Coastal Stewards Educational Officer.RSVP: Events are listed here: https://www.thecoastalstewards.org/events/ . Please RSVP at the specific date you plan on attending. FAQs available here as well.The Coastal Stewards are currently hosting a Membership Drive, which includes exclusive access to sea turtle release events, gift store discounts and the opportunity to win a behind-the-scenes sea turtle rehab tour. Lear more and become a member today: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/coastemem/ About The Coastal StewardsOur nonprofit was established in 1981 as The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center of South Palm Beach and evolved to the Friends of Gumbo Limbo and later to the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. Always an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, these guardians of the coastal environment and the marine life that call Southeast Florida home have funded education, research, and the sea turtle rehabilitation work since for more than 15 years. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, The Coastal Stewards expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of sea turtles to aid dolphins, manatees, and whales. The Coastal Stewards’ mission's pillars—sustainability, engagement, and awareness—guide us toward a brighter, thriving coastal future. Learn more at www.thecoastalstewards.org

