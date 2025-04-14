ANITA K. MITCHELL & DR. DIANE OSGOOD SHAKE IT OFF LIVE

Submit Release
Empowered Voices: Mert Roberts & Lucas A. Ferrara Chat with Two Trailblazing Women

We’re here to heal all that irks you. Or … we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!”
— Lucas A. Ferrara, co-Host
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us on AM970: THE ANSWER (in the NY Tri-State area) on Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 7-9 PM (ET) for an engaging conversation with Anita K. Mitchell and Dr. Diane Osgood, two extraordinary women with inspiring stories and practical advice.

Anita K. Mitchell will take listeners on a captivating journey from her humble beginnings in Ohio to the exhilarating world of the U.S. Space Program, as detailed in her memoir, “You Don’t Look Like an Astronaut’s Wife!” As the wife of astronaut Edgar Mitchell, Anita's life is a unique blend of space exploration, public relations, and political strategy. She will share intriguing behind-the-scenes tales of astronauts, actors, politicians, and metaphysical gurus that are sure to leave you amazed, moved, and inspired.

Dr. Diane Osgood, a renowned sustainability expert and author of “Your Shopping Superpower,” began her path to sustainability while studying wild orangutans in Indonesia. With over three decades of experience collaborating with Fortune Global 500 companies, Diane's book offers actionable strategies for aligning your shopping habits with your values to create positive environmental and social impacts.

Tune in to SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE!, starring Mert Roberts & Lucas A. Ferrara, on Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 7-9 PM (ET), on AM970 radio, or listen online here: https://shakeitofflive.com/

Should you miss the scheduled broadcast, you can catch the show 24/7 on all the major podcast streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.

