Pixelmate Exhibition to Deliver Custom Booth Services at NEPCON Thailand 2025

Pixelmate Exhibition to provide turnkey booth design, build, and installation services at NEPCON Thailand 2025, held at BITEC Bangkok this June.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Brings High-Impact Booth Design Services to NEPCON 2025 Bangkok

As NEPCON Thailand 2025 prepares to welcome global leaders in electronics manufacturing from 18–21 June 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is proud to announce its full-service exhibition solutions for brands seeking to stand out at Asia’s premier electronics assembly and testing event.

Known as ASEAN’s #1 international exhibition for the electronics manufacturing industry, NEPCON Thailand 2025 will attract top innovators, manufacturers, and suppliers across the globe. Pixelmate Exhibition will be at the forefront, offering custom booth design, fabrication, installation, and on-site management services tailored specifically to tech-forward exhibitors.

“NEPCON is more than an exhibition — it’s a showcase of next-gen innovation. That’s why our booths are built to reflect the high precision, brand identity, and product excellence of every exhibitor we serve,” said a representative from Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

With over a decade of experience in executing world-class exhibition booths across Thailand and the region, Pixelmate provides clients with:

Custom 3D booth design & visualization

In-house fabrication using premium materials

Efficient transport and on-site installation at BITEC

Full project management and deadline assurance

Pixelmate’s local expertise and familiarity with BITEC’s logistics ensure that every exhibitor, whether local or international, experiences a smooth, hassle-free booth setup that meets global standards.

Whether you're launching cutting-edge electronic components, showcasing automation systems, or engaging with decision-makers, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. ensures your booth is built for impact — visually, structurally, and strategically.

📅 Event Details:
Event Name: NEPCON Thailand 2025 – 23rd Edition

Dates: 18–21 June 2025

Venue: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand

Industry Focus: Assembly, Measurement & Testing for Electronics Manufacturing

📞 For Project Inquiries & Booth Consultations:
Website: www.pixelmateexpo.com
Email: info@pixelmateexpo.com
Phone: +66 (0)631637732

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is your exhibition stand builder and trade show booth builder in Bangkok. Specializing as a booth constructor and stand contractor, we craft custom exhibition booth designs that capture your brand's essence. As a leading exhibition booth contractor, we bring your brand to life with exceptional craftsmanship. Our team of skilled stand contractors and booth builders in Bangkok, Thailand, ensures your exhibition booth stands out. Trust us as your go-to exhibition booth contractor for a memorable trade show presence.

