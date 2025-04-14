Three Villarreal Houston Academy Players Selected for Prestigious Madrid Football Cup 2025

Jonathan Gonzales Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Kalel Coronel Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Jacob Matthew Mclain Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy proudly announces that three standout players from its 2012 team—Jacob Matthew McLain, Jonathan Gonzales, and Kalel Coronel—have been invited to compete in the prestigious Madrid Football Cup U-14, scheduled for September 19–21, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. This opportunity is the result of a special collaboration between Villarreal Houston Academy and D10 Football Club of Buenos Aires, Argentina.Widely recognized as one of the top youth tournaments in the world, the Madrid Football Cup U-14 regularly features powerhouse clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and Juventus FC. The event serves as a global stage for emerging soccer talent.Several top professionals have competed in this tournament in their youth, including Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), who played in the 2019 edition and is now one of Europe’s brightest young stars. Lucas Bergvall, who helped IF Brommapojkarna win the same year, has since debuted professionally and is considered one of Sweden’s most promising players.As part of this international collaboration, the three Houston players will travel to Madrid a few days ahead of the tournament to join D10 Football Club, train with the team, and participate in friendly matches as final preparation. This will be the first international partnership between Villarreal Houston Academy and D10 Futbol Club, with more joint initiatives on the horizon.The next major collaboration will be an exciting player trip from Houston to Buenos Aires, scheduled for October 11–18, 2025. Villarreal Houston Academy players will train and play competitive matches in Argentina during this immersive international experience. More details will be released soon.As the only international soccer academy in Northeast Houston, Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy offers truly unique opportunities for its players to train and compete at the highest levels—locally and globally—through its exclusive partnerships with Villarreal CF (Spain) and other world-class soccer organizations.For more information about Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy’s programs, partnerships, and upcoming trips, visit www.villarrealhouston.com or contact info@villarrealhouston.com.

