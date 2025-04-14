The Luxury Exchange PDX Celebrates Earth Day with Trunk Show, Sustainable Styling, and More

The Luxury Exchange celebrates Earth Day.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Luxury Exchange PDX, Portland’s destination for authenticated, pre-loved designer handbags and accessories , is celebrating Earth Day with a week of community events and green-inspired initiatives.Kicking off Thursday, April 18, the boutique will host a Sustainable Styling Workshop and Sip & Shop in partnership with Seams to Fit, a local pre-owned fashion boutique. The event begins with a live Instagram styling session from 12–1PM, followed by an in-store trunk show from 1–5PM featuring curated looks styled with secondhand luxury fashion.“Our Earth Day campaign reflects our dedication to giving luxury goods a second life,” said Beth Anundi, co-founder of The Luxury Exchange. “It’s a celebration of conscious fashion, circular style, and sustainable choices.”Earth Day Celebration Highlights:Seed Paper Card Giveaway:The first 100 store visitors who follow @luxuryexchangepdx on Instagram or TikTok from April 21-26 will receive a flower-shaped seed card gift.Social Pledge Giveaway:Beginning April 22 followers are invited to share their personal sustainability pledge in the comments on Instagram. One winner will receive a luxury handbag, and another will receive a designer accessory.Store Refresh Featuring Petalcalyptus Floral Art:The boutique’s space will be transformed with a real plant-based art installation and fresh Earth Day themed window display designed by local florist Yeni Sindrawati, founder of Petalcalyptus.Fragrance Pop-up with Vine + Vessel:Portland based fragrance studio Vine + Vessel will host an in-store pop-up all week featuring their signature natural soy wax candles. Complimentary sample candles will be available while supplies last.Together, the campaign blends fashion, fragrance, florals, and community to inspire a mindful and stylish Earth Day celebration.Event Location:The Luxury Exchange PDX528 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Portland ORAbout The Luxury ExchangeThe Luxury Exchange is Portland's leading boutique for authentic, pre-loved luxury items and accessories. It offers an unparalleled selection that caters to discerning customers seeking exceptional designs and quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.