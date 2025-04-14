Teams Connect: A Smarter Solution to Microsoft Teams Calling

Teams Connect brings calling, texting, call recording, a receptionist console, and contact center tools directly into Microsoft Teams.

Teams Connect was built for the way people work today. It’s a single solution that keeps Teams users connected—whether they’re placing calls, texting clients, or managing customer service queues.” — Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks is excited to introduce Teams Connect—a smarter, easier way to bring voice and contact center capabilities into Microsoft Teams. With support for Operator Connect, Direct Routing, or hybrid deployments, Teams Connect offers scalable and dependable voice solutions tailored to organizational needs. Enhanced add-ons such as SMS, MMS, Call Recording, a Receptionist Console, and Native Contact Center capabilities are also available, integrated directly into the Microsoft Teams experience.

Traditional phone systems often operate separately from collaboration tools, creating silos and inefficiencies. Teams Connect bridges that gap by embedding voice and customer engagement features directly into Microsoft Teams.

“Teams Connect was built for the way people work today,” said Oscar Reyes, founder of UCC Networks. “It’s a single solution that keeps Teams users connected—whether they’re placing calls, texting clients, or managing customer service queues. That’s a real difference in daily workflow.”



Teams Connect Capabilities:

- Direct Routing, Operator Connect, or Hybrid Setup: Flexible deployment based on organizations’ architecture and compliance requirements.

- SMS/MMS Messaging: Send and receive texts within Teams—perfect for sales, support, and field teams.

- Call Recording: Built-in, compliant call recording for quality assurance, training, and regulatory needs.

- Receptionist Console: Streamlined call handling with one-click transfers, presence-based routing, and more.

- Contact Center Integration: Connect Teams with industry-leading CCaaS platforms, including Landis and Xima.

- AI-Powered Features: Optional AI tools for sentiment analysis, call summaries, and smart routing.

- Support & Onboarding: Expert implementation and support from the UCC Networks team.



Pricing & Flexibility

Teams Connect is designed to meet organizations where they are—with flexible pricing models to support different needs and growth stages.

- Teams Connect Pay-As-You-Go – Starting at $3.49/user/month, this plan is ideal for businesses looking for flexibility and low commitment.

- Teams Connect Pro – At $8.95/user/month, this plan includes unlimited domestic calling, perfect for organizations with high call volumes and predictable usage.



A variety of add-ons are available for Teams Connect, including:

- SMS/MMS Messaging

- Receptionist Console

- Call Recording

- Contact Center Integration

- AI Features (such as sentiment analysis and call transcription)



Teams Connect makes it easy to unify voice and messaging across locations, teams, and workflows. Whether it’s a multi-location healthcare provider, regulated finance, retail chain, or a global enterprise looking to consolidate communications, Teams Connect is built to grow as communication needs evolve.

Teams Connect is part of UC Connect, an all-in-one communications suite by UCC Networks that reimagines how businesses talk, text, chat, fax, and use AI on one secure, cloud-powered platform.

To learn more, schedule a demo, or request a custom quote, visit www.ucconnect.ai/teams-connect

