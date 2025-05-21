Artist Melody DeBraux Releases Powerful Music Video for "You Do You"

Melody DeBraux, "You Do You"- single cover art

I think that from a universal standpoint songs about heartbreak actually help people heal and move on.”
— Melody DeBraux, Pop-Country Artist

TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country-pop sensation Melody DeBraux released her new music video for "You Do You", a soulful anthem inspired by a rediscovered photograph that stirred memories of a past love. Serving as the title track for a highly anticipated short film premiering in Fall 2025, the song showcases Melody’s artistry in a bold new light.

The music video opens with Melody in her urban loft, frozen at her piano, searching for inspiration. A forgotten photograph tucked inside her guitar case unlocks a rush of memories, transporting her to a past love marked by tender fragility. These deep reflections inspired "You Do You," an emotional song that blends Melody’s distinctive vocals with raw, heartfelt storytelling.

"The song is about love’s highs and lows, and the strength it takes to remain true to yourself. 'You Do You' is an ode and dedication to people that go through a difficult relationship... I always want people to get something out of my music... I think that from a universal standpoint songs about heartbreak actually help people heal and move on. The line “and maybe.. I can still call you baby” reflects the glimmer of hope that things might somehow work out. These moments form the love story that inspired “You Do You.” - Melody DeBraux

The music video stars Leopoldine Golunski Korovin, a talented TX-based actor known for her roles in 'Pisces' and 'I Once Was Lost', who brings depth to the romantic flashback scenes as a younger Melody. Tom Vera, recognized for his powerful performances in 'Narco Sub', 'If I Could Ride', and 'Gettysburg Christmas', portrays the captivating love interest, adding chemistry and intensity to the narrative.

Directed with cinematic elegance, the "You Do You" music video seamlessly blends present-day introspection with nostalgic romance, delivering an emotional journey for viewers. The upcoming short film, set for release in Fall 2025, will expand upon this evocative story, with Melody’s music as its heartbeat.

The "You Do You" music video is now available on all major streaming platforms and available for viewing on: "Sidewalks TV" -Sidewalks Entertainment - CA/ US, WCCA TV / Video Jam Country show - MA/ US, OK TV - Germany / The Chubb Show - NC/ US, 'The Chubb Show' APP, IGMP TV channel- Roku - Apple - Amazon fire, ‘My Music Video Channel’ -Saorsa TV Network- Roku, Rock TV Mix - Roku, 'Our Mic TV' channel -BSN - Roku - Amazon fire- Google TV - Android TV - online worldwide, Otel Music Videos - Roku, The Music Network channel - Roku - Apple TV -Amazon fire, Music World TV channel - Roku, Urban Worldwide channel - Roku - Apple TV, in rotation on Bandwagon Syndicated Radio Network, and the WEMIX - European Market - Music Video Pool. Melody is scheduled to appear 'On The Ranch With Randie O’Neil' on May 26th 7pm EST, and in an upcoming feature article in The Metal Mag.

Stay tuned with Melody DeBraux's new music as well as updates on the release of the short film; "You Do You" on X: https://x.com/melody_debraux, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/melody.debraux.2025/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mdebraux/, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@melodydebraux, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mdebraux.

