Luxury Destination Wedding in Wisconsin Inspires Romeo & Juliet Live Wedding Painting Art

Bailey's live wedding painting takes shape on her easel in the ballroom of the historic inn. The artist paints while the ball goes on . . . and guests mingle around to watch, photograph and share on their social media. Photo Credit @explorestlparks Ann M Bailey wedding painting at Osthoff resort, final version of oil painting before signing.

Ann Bailey, Atlanta's luxury wedding painter, created a romantic artwork in oil for one couple's "Regal Reception" at historic Osthoff Resort event.

I made a bold choice to show the groom from the back as he circled his bride - in a Romeo approaching Juliet first dance kind of way - and the couple loved it - which was, of course, always my goal!” — Ann M Bailey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta's premiere luxury wedding painter, Ann Bailey, recently added a beloved, historic Wisconsin venue to her portfolio. She traveled to paint one couple's celebration of vows in a beautiful location there. What she discovered during the commissioned event was a peaceful gateway to the historical origins of a very classic resort . . . and a beautiful background for a grand wedding painting The Osthoff Resort was created in the late 1800's to take advantage of the healing properties at Elkhart Lake, outside Milwaukee. An awarded portrait and landscape painter, Bailey was commissioned to attend this wedding and capture the beautiful seasonal ambiance of the place and the couple's grand reception.Bailey, having painted over 250 weddings during the past decade's renaissance of the live wedding painting genre, found this request to be a typical commission . . . Almost. She states of this particular experience, "I always anticipate being in awe of the beauty of a wedding venue, and the venues never disappoint - they exist to be beautiful! But the Osthoff Resort wedding had a very special ambiance that was multiplied by its beautiful scenery.The painter added, "The midwestern history visible inside and outside the resort spoke volumes and touched my American soul. And this was the third painting this Atlanta family has asked me to do - it was magical."The dignified, expanded Inn of today's Osthoff presents turreted and colonnaded wings around a huge property adjacent to the Lake, complete with fountain, gazebo, and manicured walkways. Bailey began work by incorporating in her painting the perfect atmosphere of the outdoor sunset-ceremony, building the colors of the sky, the lake, and the greens and late fall colors of the surrounding gardens.By request, this painting was designed to commemorate primarily the couple's First Dance. To create the art, Bailey constructed a composition of all family members (including the Bride's deceased father) as if they stood surrounding the couple in emotional support while the bride and groom proceeded with their regal choreography. She creatively placed them outside, in the stunning sunset view over Elkhart Lake."It was like watching Romeo and Juliet at the ball when they first met - dramatic, engaging, and romantic! I wanted to capture that moment of newness, freshness, infatuation in the glance between these two newlyweds as they followed steps to music." Bailey adds, "I also wanted the painting to preserve and honor the history of this gracious resort with its overall visual impact when it was finished."Says Bailey of the final version, "I was so inspired by the theatrical choreography, and the finesse of the couple's performance, I made a bold choice to show the groom from the back as he circled his bride - in a Romeo approaching Juliet first dance kind of way - and the couple loved it - which was, of course, always my goal!"She adds, "I wanted to bring a new perspective, an unexpected spotlight on them, to delight them with a beautiful glimpse of their day they'll enjoy forever. And ever the portraitist, I had to catch their likenesses - even his from the back!"Bailey normally spends 3 to 4 weeks completing her oil wedding paintings , mastering portraits in each of the subjects' faces. Framed works are then safely delivered to the couple as part of Bailey's live wedding painting service. The Osthoff Wedding painting was finished and shipped, and received with accolades.*Ann Bailey Studio is Live Wedding Painting for happy, romantic couples planning their dream event, guests’ entertainment, and a flattering artwork to remember the day!contact: annbaileystudio@gmail.com. 678-488-6516

