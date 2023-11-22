Luxury Live Event Painting Revealed as this City’s Movers and Shakers Flock to the Artist’s Impressionist Style

Artist Ann M Bailey, center, with L to R: D. Satterfield, C. Spears, C. Rice, M. Mock, R. Huff and S. Law. Photo by Liz Scull. Bailey enjoys watching her collectors admire their new Live Event Portrait painting she created of them. Photo by Astrid Carolina Ann M Bailey, PTown at the Town Club. 18x24 Oil on linen 2023

Ann M Bailey delivered yet another live event portrait last week to collectors in Roswell, GA, a city that can’t seem to get enough of her unique art!

Ann Bailey is an outstanding artist who focuses her portraits on the uniqueness of our events. . . We are grateful that she supports nonprofit organizations such as The Voilà Foundation.” — Guy Skull, President of The Voila Foundation 501(c)(3)