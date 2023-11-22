Luxury Live Event Painting Revealed as this City’s Movers and Shakers Flock to the Artist’s Impressionist Style
Artist Ann M Bailey, center, with L to R: D. Satterfield, C. Spears, C. Rice, M. Mock, R. Huff and S. Law. Photo by Liz Scull.
Bailey enjoys watching her collectors admire their new Live Event Portrait painting she created of them. Photo by Astrid Carolina
Ann M Bailey delivered yet another live event portrait last week to collectors in Roswell, GA, a city that can’t seem to get enough of her unique art!
— Guy Skull, President of The Voila Foundation 501(c)(3)
While the state of Georgia is Bailey's home state and her current studio home, it also happens to come in broke-last for state funding of arts associations, according to a 2022 Axios report. So this artist is busy supporting the local arts in her own way.
In the invigorating climate of the picturesque Roswell, just north of Atlanta, Bailey has collaborated with dozens of major fundraising events and used her trending art to help raise valuable funds for many noteworthy causes. Her auction paintings are fought over and won by local icons and stakeholders and she donates a partial investment of the live event portrait painting sales back to the organizations’ designated charities.
“The foundations that request my collaboration represent absolutely heartfelt causes,” Bailey relates, “and I have an arrangement that allows me to help raise money for them while protecting the value of my work and time involved. It’s important for me to protect the value my collectors find in my other art.”
Bailey said about this recent reveal, “Last night I was painting live at a wedding, and then today I was at a cocktail party to reveal this very cool, multi-portrait Auction painting I’d worked on for months.” She added, “In the beginning, the auction painting was for a Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser in February. It started with a landscape and some ornate garden decor - because nothing says Mardi Gras like New Orleans-style filigree gates and fuchsia bougainvillea everywhere!”
“But for added flavor,” Bailey adds, “I included the fundraiser location, Atlanta’s historic Cherokee Town Club, with a Bourbon Street meets West Paces Ferry road sign, a saxophone player lounging against a classic Louisiana lamp post, and plenty of room on the country club’s lawn to add people - the winning bidders!”
After winning the painting at the celebration auction, the high bidders chose to include several close friends in their finished painting.
“I was thrilled to paint their joie de vivre, their graciousness and glamor,” says Bailey. “It was 3 couples – fun to figure out placements and make the whole composition work.”
“The real challenge in doing Live Event Portrait art, especially when adding figures afterwards,” adds Bailey, “is to incorporate them all in a believable, realistic way. It’s a serious undertaking - and you hope they love it!”
Bailey has created 15 such Live Event Portrait Paintings for the greater Roswell area art collecting community this decade, and happily relates that each of her finished oil paintings will last, seriously, at least four hundred years.
The winning bidders, artist Scott Law and educator Dr. Robin Huff, hosted this reveal at their Roswell home, where they plan to hang the new portrait. Bailey notes that their space is “to die for, an incredible entertaining space and they entertain all the time - I’m honored!”
The painting was a featured part of the 2023 Voila Foundation Mardi Gras Ball live auction, a substantial annual fundraiser. President and Chairman of the Board for the Voila Foundation 501C3, Guy Skull, enthusiastically refers to Bailey:
“Ann Bailey is an outstanding artist who focuses her portraits on the uniqueness of our events, appealing to a large segment of the art loving community here in Atlanta. We are grateful that she supports the charitable works of nonprofit organizations such as The Voilà Foundation."
Ann M Bailey is online at annbaileystudio.com, and is a popular national live event and live wedding painter with clients across the US and abroad. She serves on the Executive Board of the esteemed, historic Portrait Society of Atlanta.
