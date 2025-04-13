Amiko Scores a Big Goal With her New Latin Flavored Project and Latest Reckless Remix by Canadian Producer, Big Cree

Introducing Amiko Reckless Big Cree Remix Cover Art Big Cree, Canadian Producer

Amiko's First Latin Project Music Release, Reckless' Big Cree Remix, Finds Itself Infused Into the Global Dance Club Scene With a Sultry Vibe on Reckless

Sing and dance with passion and purpose and you will instantly feel better!” — Amiko

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International music artist Amiko hits it big with the release of her first Latin-influenced project, a sultry and high-energy remix of her single Reckless created in collaboration with Big Cree, a groundbreaking Montreal-based Canadian music producer and digital innovator, the track marks a bold evolution in Amiko's genre-crossing sound.DJ Epps, one of the legendary founders of the hip hop scene and movement in Miami, featured Amiko's Reckless Big Cree Remix on New Music Mondays, April 7th, 2025's Live Show spinning a variety of independent music artists. He is currently producing his own show on Sirius XM called the "Saturday Night Ride" on LL Cool J's, "Rock The Bells Radio".With hypnotic synth layers, heavy beats, dramatic drops, and an infectious Latin flavored rhythm, the remix adds bold new depth to the original. Amiko’s use of the Spanish words temeraria and osado - meaning daring and reckless - create a rhythmic and thematic synergy with the song’s seductive energy, yet it remains true to its original soul, creating a fresh experience that resonates both emotionally and energetically, while sending the club crowd directly to the dance floor with every spin.Amiko’s Reckless's first two remixes have garnered 610K+ streams on Spotify, over 100K+ on Soundcloud and more recently surpassing 780K on all music platforms. Beyond the music, Big Cree brings visionary digital artistry to the remix’s rollout, producing custom cover art and an immersive music video for this latest remix of Reckless. Amiko’s ability with her latest Big Cree Remix of Reckless, has solidified their debut as a duo with the ability to fuse storytelling and sound to make this collaboration a standout in today’s Latin influenced dance music landscape. Elevating Amiko’s mission to fuse her authentic music, soccer and fashion brand into the future, is – definitively – a talent and passion driven team effort, with her, there is never an “I” in team!

Reckless Big Cree Remix

