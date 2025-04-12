Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,121 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to Türkiye

AZERBAIJAN, April 12 - From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the United States, I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan a spectacular Nowruz. This is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all.

Our countries...

10 April 2025, 17:25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to Türkiye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more