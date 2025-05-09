Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.

The post says:

"Dear veterans!

We are proud of your bravery, courage, and heroism!

Happy Great Victory Day!"

Mehriban Aliyeva

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.