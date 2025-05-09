Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,583 in the last 365 days.

Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day

AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - 09 May 2025, 10:06

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.

The post says:

"Dear veterans!

We are proud of your bravery, courage, and heroism!

Happy Great Victory Day!"

Mehriban Aliyeva

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more