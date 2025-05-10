Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev inspected multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 May 2025, 10:00

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Kangarli village, Aghdam district.

The facility is designed to provide public services to residents from a single location. It includes a conference hall for hosting various events, as well as offices equipped to ensure the efficient operation of staff.

