Exhibition Services by Pixelmate Confirmed for ProPak, Fi Asia, and Vitafoods Asia

Trade Show Booth Builder Bangkok | Exhibition Stands

Trade Show Booth Builder Bangkok | Exhibition Stands

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. logo featuring bold, modern typography with 'PIXEL EXPO' stacked above 'MATE' and the tagline 'Unleash the Opportunities' below, in a clean, professional design.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since [Year]. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery.

Exhibition stand, Bangkok

Exhibition stand, Bangkok

Pixelmate Exhibition to provide custom booth design, build, and installation services at Bangkok’s top trade shows in 2025, including ProPak Asia.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Powers Up Bangkok’s Trade Show Scene with Cutting-Edge Booth Design Services for ProPak Asia, Fi Asia Thailand & Vitafoods Asia 2025

As Thailand gears up to host three of the region’s most anticipated trade exhibitions, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a leader in exhibition stand design and construction, proudly announces its comprehensive services for ProPak Asia (11–14 June 2025), Fi Asia Thailand (17–19 September 2025), and Vitafoods Asia (17–19 September 2025) — all taking place in the heart of Bangkok.

With a reputation for transforming ideas into immersive exhibition spaces, Pixelmate Exhibition is set to elevate brand presence at these global events, offering bespoke design, in-house fabrication, on-site installation, and project management tailored to each client’s objectives.

“Each of these trade shows presents a unique opportunity for businesses to stand out, and we ensure that every booth we build reflects not just the brand — but its purpose, promise, and personality,” said a spokesperson from Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

🚀 Featured Trade Shows:
ProPak Asia 2025
📍 BITEC Bangna, Bangkok
📅 June 11–14, 2025
Asia’s largest processing and packaging exhibition, where innovation meets industry.

Fi Asia Thailand 2025
📍 Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok
📅 September 17–19, 2025
A premier platform for food ingredient suppliers to showcase products and solutions.

Vitafoods Asia 2025
📍 Halls 5–8, QSNCC, Bangkok
📅 September 17–19, 2025
The leading nutraceutical event driving innovation in health and wellness.

Whether clients are looking to launch new products, attract investors, or network with global buyers, Pixelmate Exhibition ensures that their booth becomes their strongest asset at the show.

With extensive experience in turnkey exhibition booth projects, Pixelmate supports both local and international clients exhibiting in Thailand, delivering high-impact solutions that meet tight deadlines and international standards.

📞 Contact
For booth design and construction inquiries and consultations:
Website: www.pixelmateexpo.com
Email: info@pixelmateexpo.com
Phone: +66 (0)631637732

Chai Son
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+ +66 63 163 7732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exhibition Services by Pixelmate Confirmed for ProPak, Fi Asia, and Vitafoods Asia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Chai Son
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+ +66 63 163 7732
Company/Organization
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana,
Bangkok, 10110
Thailand
+66 63 163 7732
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is your exhibition stand builder and trade show booth builder in Bangkok. Specializing as a booth constructor and stand contractor, we craft custom exhibition booth designs that capture your brand's essence. As a leading exhibition booth contractor, we bring your brand to life with exceptional craftsmanship. Our team of skilled stand contractors and booth builders in Bangkok, Thailand, ensures your exhibition booth stands out. Trust us as your go-to exhibition booth contractor for a memorable trade show presence.

Exhibition Booth Builder Bangkok | Exhibition Stand Builder

More From This Author
Exhibition Services by Pixelmate Confirmed for ProPak, Fi Asia, and Vitafoods Asia
Thaifex Anuga Asia 2025 Selects Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. as Approved Exhibition Contractor
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to Showcase Cutting-Edge Booth Design and Build Solutions at THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2025
View All Stories From This Author