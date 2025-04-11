Submit Release
Experience the Magic of Maryland’s Horse Country with the Maryland Horse Farm Tour

Celebrating the 150th Preakness with CHAMPIONS, CHARM and CHEERS!

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 11, 2025)– In honor of the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland Horse Industry Board is inviting Marylanders to join the Maryland Horse Farm Tour, inviting fans and visitors of Maryland’s robust horse industry to experience the heart of Maryland’s equestrian heritage.

As part of the Preakness Festival, this exclusive event will take place on Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 11 AM to 3 PM and will spotlight Maryland’s deep-rooted racing traditions while increasing tourism and celebrating the role of the Maryland-bred horse in the sport’s rich legacy. Guests will have the rare opportunity to visit picturesque horse farms, where mares and foals roam freely, and perhaps even meet a future Preakness champion in the making!

This free, self-guided tour will provide access to select Maryland horse farms, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the breeding and training of some of racing’s finest competitors. A Digital Program is available here and features participating farm locations and a curated list of local agri-businesses to enhance your trip. The event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required to visit the farms.  

Don’t miss this chance to explore Maryland’s stunning horse country and celebrate the spirit of the Preakness!

This event is presented by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, Maryland Racing Commission, Maryland Million Ltd, The Maryland Department of Labor, Maryland Department of Agriculture, & Maryland Horse Industry Board.

Sign up today to reserve your spot and immerse yourself in Maryland’s equestrian tradition.

For more information and to register, visit Marylandhorse.com or contact Maryland Horse Industry Board Executive Director Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or 667-408-0407.

