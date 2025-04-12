St. Johnbsury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/11/25 at 2253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

ACCUSED: Mary Briggs

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/11/25 at approximately 2253 hours Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the St. Johnsbury area when they witnessed a motorist commit a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with the operator, Mary Briggs (43) transient in VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking to Briggs. Further investigation revealed that Briggs had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. Troopers took Briggs into custody and transported her to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Briggs was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/02/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111