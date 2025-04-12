St. Johnbsury Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003171
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/11/25 at 2253 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
ACCUSED: Mary Briggs
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/11/25 at approximately 2253 hours Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the St. Johnsbury area when they witnessed a motorist commit a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with the operator, Mary Briggs (43) transient in VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking to Briggs. Further investigation revealed that Briggs had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. Troopers took Briggs into custody and transported her to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Briggs was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/02/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
