CMS proposes 2.8% payment update for SNFs 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services April 11 issued a proposed rule for the skilled nursing facility prospective payment system for fiscal year 2026. The proposal would increase aggregate payments by 2.8%, which reflects a 3.0% market basket update, a 0.8 percentage point cut for productivity, and an increase of 0.6 percentage points for the market basket forecast error for FY 2024. CMS also is proposing changes to some ICD-10 code mappings for payment classifications. In addition, it has included in the rule its previously published request for information seeking input on opportunities to streamline regulations and reduce burdens on providers.



For the SNF Quality Reporting Program, CMS proposes to remove four patient assessment data elements. CMS also asks for input on future SNF QRP measure concepts and advancing digital quality measures in the SNF QRP. For the SNF value-based payment program, CMS proposes to remove the program’s health equity adjustment.



CMS will accept public comments on the proposed rule through June 10. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with additional information.

