NEBRASKA, April 12 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen’s Efforts to Protect Kids Online

Advance Through the Legislature

Lincoln, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement to highlight the progress of his initiative to help Nebraska’s kids. Three pieces of legislation – LB140, LB383, and LB504 – all moved to the next stages of floor debate.

“This was a good week in the Legislature as we continue to prioritize Nebraska’s kids,” said Gov. Pillen. “Senators Sanders, Bosn, Storer, and Hardin – and many others – have been leading and working hard to advance these important pieces of legislation. We can help our kids by keeping phones out of schools and doing our best to limit the damage of social media. We will keep working to ensure that this legislation makes it to my desk to become law in the state of Nebraska.”

LB140 – Phones in Schools Ban from Senator Sanders was advanced from Select File to Final Reading.

LB383 – Parental Rights in Social Media Act from Senator Storer, was amended with LB172, which includes computer and AI generated images to our Child Sexual Abuse Material Prevention Act, was moved from General to Select File.

LB504 – Age-Appropriate Online Design Code Act from Senator Bosn was advanced from Select File to Final Reading