Senate Resolution 79 Printer's Number 618

WHEREAS, A majority of the Union garrison surrendered and

thus should have been taken as prisoners of war; and

WHEREAS, Confederate and Union witness accounts state that

instead of being taken as prisoners of war, approximately 300

Union soldiers were gunned down and killed, including servicemen

who were already wounded; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 200 of the estimated 300 Union

soldiers killed were Black servicemen; and

WHEREAS, The Congress of the United States opened an

investigation into the battle, where witnesses stated that a

majority of the wounds suffered by Union soldiers targeted the

torso and head from point-blank range; and

WHEREAS, The Congressional inquiry determined that 70% of

White soldiers survived the battle, while only 35% of Black

soldiers survived; and

WHEREAS, The events that occurred during the Battle of Fort

Pillow led to the Union's refusal to participate in further

prisoner exchanges with the Confederate army; and

WHEREAS, This massacre did not deter other Black servicemen

from serving in the Union army, but instead increased their

resolve, many of whom proceeded to use "Remember Fort Pillow" as

a battle cry; and

WHEREAS, The site of the battle is well preserved and is now

the Fort Pillow State Historic Park in Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, April 12, 2025, is the 161st anniversary of the

Battle of Fort Pillow; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize April 12, 2025, as the

161st anniversary of the Fort Pillow Massacre, in honor of the

fallen soldiers who lost their lives during this battle.

