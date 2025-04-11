Senate Bill 632 Printer's Number 636
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (1) The county council shall levy and the county shall
collect taxes, fees and service charges authorized by
subsection (a) on the subjects of taxation and fees or
service charges on behalf of the unincorporated district for
the operating and capital expenses of the unincorporated
district.
(2) If the county levies a tax on the district that
would have been a taxation power of the municipal corporation
prior to dissolution, revenue derived from the levy shall be
restricted to the exclusive benefit of the district.
(3) In lieu of the power specified in paragraph (1), the
county may levy, on subjects fixed by law for each municipal
corporation prior to dissolution, uniform taxes on all
unincorporated districts within the county, provided that the
revenue derived from the levy is restricted to the exclusive
benefit of all districts within the county.
(c) Other revenues.--If the dissolved municipality collected
or received revenue other than through taxes, fees or service
charges, the same shall continue to be paid to the county after
dissolution, and the county shall apply the revenue to the
exclusive benefit of the district.
(d) Uncollected taxes, fees and service charges.--If, after
the effective date of dissolution, there are uncollected taxes,
fees and service charges, revenues or unsatisfied tax claims or
municipal claims, debts or obligations owed to the dissolved
municipality, the county may take action authorized by the laws
of this Commonwealth to ensure that the uncollected taxes, fees
and service charges, revenues or unsatisfied tax claims or
municipal claims, debts or obligations of the dissolved
municipality are paid to the county for the benefit of the
