Senate Bill 632 Printer's Number 636

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (1) The county council shall levy and the county shall

collect taxes, fees and service charges authorized by

subsection (a) on the subjects of taxation and fees or

service charges on behalf of the unincorporated district for

the operating and capital expenses of the unincorporated

district.

(2) If the county levies a tax on the district that

would have been a taxation power of the municipal corporation

prior to dissolution, revenue derived from the levy shall be

restricted to the exclusive benefit of the district.

(3) In lieu of the power specified in paragraph (1), the

county may levy, on subjects fixed by law for each municipal

corporation prior to dissolution, uniform taxes on all

unincorporated districts within the county, provided that the

revenue derived from the levy is restricted to the exclusive

benefit of all districts within the county.

(c) Other revenues.--If the dissolved municipality collected

or received revenue other than through taxes, fees or service

charges, the same shall continue to be paid to the county after

dissolution, and the county shall apply the revenue to the

exclusive benefit of the district.

(d) Uncollected taxes, fees and service charges.--If, after

the effective date of dissolution, there are uncollected taxes,

fees and service charges, revenues or unsatisfied tax claims or

municipal claims, debts or obligations owed to the dissolved

municipality, the county may take action authorized by the laws

of this Commonwealth to ensure that the uncollected taxes, fees

and service charges, revenues or unsatisfied tax claims or

municipal claims, debts or obligations of the dissolved

municipality are paid to the county for the benefit of the

