Senate Bill 570 Printer's Number 638
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - for any purpose of law or provide the sole basis for the
appointment of a guardian or conservator.
§ 54B20. Liability.
(a) Mishandling instrument.--An individual who, without
authorization of the patient, willfully alters or forges a
request for end-of-life medication or conceals or destroys a
rescission of that request with the intent or effect of causing
the patient's death shall not be immune from criminal liability
under section 54B19 (relating to immunity).
(b) Undue influence.--An individual, including an attending
provider, who coerces or exerts undue influence on a patient to
request end-of-life medication for the purpose of ending the
patient's life or to destroy a rescission of a request shall not
be immune from criminal liability under section 54B19.
(c) Civil damages.--Nothing under this chapter limits
liability for civil damages resulting from negligent or
intentional misconduct or coercion by an individual, including
an attending provider.
§ 54B21. Prohibitions and penalties.
(a) Intent to hasten death.--An individual who, without
authorization of the patient, willfully alters, forges, conceals
or destroys an instrument, the reinstatement or revocation of an
instrument or any other evidence or document reflecting the
patient's desires and interests with the intent and effect of
causing a withholding or withdrawal of life-sustaining
procedures or of artificially administered nutrition and
hydration which hastens the death of the patient, commits a
felony of the first degree.
(b) Intent to affect health care decision.--Except as
provided in subsection (a), an individual who, without
20250SB0570PN0638 - 20 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.