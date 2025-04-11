Submit Release
Senate Bill 570 Printer's Number 638

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - for any purpose of law or provide the sole basis for the

appointment of a guardian or conservator.

§ 54B20. Liability.

(a) Mishandling instrument.--An individual who, without

authorization of the patient, willfully alters or forges a

request for end-of-life medication or conceals or destroys a

rescission of that request with the intent or effect of causing

the patient's death shall not be immune from criminal liability

under section 54B19 (relating to immunity).

(b) Undue influence.--An individual, including an attending

provider, who coerces or exerts undue influence on a patient to

request end-of-life medication for the purpose of ending the

patient's life or to destroy a rescission of a request shall not

be immune from criminal liability under section 54B19.

(c) Civil damages.--Nothing under this chapter limits

liability for civil damages resulting from negligent or

intentional misconduct or coercion by an individual, including

an attending provider.

§ 54B21. Prohibitions and penalties.

(a) Intent to hasten death.--An individual who, without

authorization of the patient, willfully alters, forges, conceals

or destroys an instrument, the reinstatement or revocation of an

instrument or any other evidence or document reflecting the

patient's desires and interests with the intent and effect of

causing a withholding or withdrawal of life-sustaining

procedures or of artificially administered nutrition and

hydration which hastens the death of the patient, commits a

felony of the first degree.

(b) Intent to affect health care decision.--Except as

provided in subsection (a), an individual who, without

