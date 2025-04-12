Disaster Recovery Center Re-Opening in Lee County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Disaster Recovery Center in Lee County is re-opening Monday, April 14, to offer in-person support to Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of the February 14 – March 7 severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Lee County is located at:

Happy Top Park Community Center, 500 Happy Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311

Working days and hours are April 14 – April 18, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. Representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the commonwealth of Kentucky and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the February storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. Kentucky homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson and Woodford counties can apply for federal assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Friday, April 25.

If you are unable to visit a Disaster Recovery Center, there are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.