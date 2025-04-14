Introducing Roam Tillamook on the Oregon Coast

Aerial view of Roam Tillamook and adjacent Tillamook Bay Interior of Roam Tillamook Clubhouse Kelley's Place restaurant with sweeping bay views at Roam Tillamook

Old Mill RV Resort Rebrands to Roam Tillamook: A New Era of Bayfront Bliss

At Roam Tillamook, we are dedicated to creating a destination where guests of all ages can enjoy premium amenities, family-friendly activities, and authentic coastal charm.” — Cody Fishel, Director of Operations, Roam America

GARIBALDI, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roam America is proud to announce the addition of Roam Tillamook to its family of modern RV parks and campgrounds. The rebranding of the property reflects a commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for travelers while embracing the stunning natural beauty of Tillamook Bay and the picturesque charm of the Port of Garibaldi With sweeping bayfront views and direct access to the beach, Roam Tillamook offers guests an elevated getaway featuring newly renovated amenities and upgraded facilities. The property boasts 198 spacious RV sites and is designed to cater to contemporary travelers seeking comfort and convenience.Guests can now enjoy:• Remodeled Clubhouse: A stylish and refreshed community space that now includes a luxurious sauna for relaxation and rejuvenation.• Modern Private Bathrooms: The resort’s redesigned bathhouses feature individual rooms with a shower, vanity, and toilet, ensuring a comfortable and private experience.• Variety of RV Sites: 198 spacious sites including premium, back-in, and pull-through, all full hook-up with 30/50 amp• Upgraded Wi-Fi: Stay connected with ease, thanks to recently enhanced Wi-Fi, perfect for work, streaming, or sharing your adventures.• Brand-New Play Structure: Families will love the addition of a fun and safe play area designed for kids to enjoy.• Dining at Kelley’s Place: Enjoy flavorsome fare and drinks in the welcoming and charmingly rustic atmosphere of Kelley’s Place, the resort’s exclusive 21+ restaurant and bar for adults.• Local Attractions: Situated within walking distance from the Port of Garibaldi, offering fishing, crabbing, and kayaking, and the historic Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Roam Tillamook is a gateway to unforgettable coastal adventures.• Exciting Expansion: By summer, Roam Tillamook will unveil 36 brand-new cabins, offering an accommodation option perfect for families, couples, and solo adventurers looking to enjoy the coast with all the comforts of home.“At Roam Tillamook, we’re redefining the RV resort experience,” said Cody Fishel, Director of Operations, Roam America. “This rebrand represents our dedication to creating a destination where guests of all ages can enjoy premium amenities, family-friendly activities, and authentic coastal charm. With our upcoming cabins, we’re thrilled to offer even more options for guests to experience the magic of Tillamook Bay.”Roam Tillamook, formerly known as Old Mill RV Resort, sits on the historic site of Garibaldi’s once-thriving lumber mill, a cornerstone of the town’s economy for much of the 20th century. The mill, which began operations at the turn of the century, played a crucial role in shaping the town’s identity, providing jobs and driving commerce along Tillamook Bay. While the mill is long gone, one towering remnant remains—the iconic smokestack, a lasting tribute to Garibaldi’s hardworking past.Roam Tillamook embraces this rich history while offering a modern retreat for today’s travelers. Located just off the breathtaking Oregon Coast Highway and with newly remodeled amenities, upgraded RV sites, and soon-to-arrive cabins, the resort blends heritage with adventure, inviting guests to experience the spirit of the Oregon coast while honoring those who built it.For reservations or more information, visit www.roamamerica.com/tillamook About Roam TillamookPart of the Roam America family of campgrounds and RV resorts, Roam Tillamook is committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience. Situated on the shores of Tillamook Bay in the port town of Garibaldi, Roam Tillamook blends modern comforts with the rugged beauty of the Oregon Coast.Situated within walking distance of charming shops, delicious cuisine, the harbor, and the historic Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Roam Tillamook RV Resort features unparalleled bay views. Roam Tillamook is located at 210 Third Street, Garibaldi, Oregon 97118. Roam Tillamook is a 1.5-hour drive west of Portland.About Tillamook Bay and the surrounding areaA popular gateway to the Oregon Coast, Tillamook Bay is known for its scenic beauty, fishing, crabbing, and wildlife viewing. It is surrounded by the Coastal Range and fed by five rivers – Tillamook is a Coast Salish word meaning “Land of Many Waters”. The rivers that feed the bay are known for their prolific steelhead and salmon runs.The surrounding communities of Garibaldi, Bay City, and Rockaway Beach offer a plethora of diversions for visitors. Highlights include the Garibaldi Maritime and Tillamook County Pioneer Museums; Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and Garibaldi Train Depot with its collection of vintage engines and cars; family-friendly parks; numerous seafood eateries, coffee houses, brewpubs, and wine bars; Tillamook Creamery and Cheese Factory; and Garibaldi’s working marina with both commercial fishing vessels and pleasure craft, as well as charter boats.About Roam AmericaHeadquartered in Salt Lake City, Roam America is a family of campgrounds that offers updated RV and camping experiences for modern travelers. With properties in the heart of some of America’s most stunning outdoor destinations, Roam provides outdoor adventure-seekers a clean and naturally beautiful basecamp to make and share memories around a campfire. With a focus on enhanced experiences through stylish facilities, pet-friendly accommodations, tech-forward features, and curated local programming, Roam aims to upgrade the age-old pastime of camping while celebrating the beauty and simplicity of outdoor adventuring. Roam Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona opened in September 2023 and Roam Echo Island opened in September 2024. Roam America Tillamook on the Oregon coast opened in 2025. Learn more at RoamAmerica.com.

