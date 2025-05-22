Top Ten Reasons to Attend the 2025 Scuba Show

The Scuba Show is being held at the Long Beach Convention Center Attendees of the Scuba Show can try diving in the 15,000 gallon pool with expert instructors There are hundreds of vendors at the Scuba Show selling the latest in marine equipment and technology

The Diving Event of the Year Returns to Long Beach May 31- June 1

Southern California has one of the largest concentrations of divers in North America, and it is always a pleasure to present them opportunities to learn more about what is beneath the waves.”” — Scuba Show Producer Mark Young

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer heat around the corner, now is the time to take the plunge and explore the otherworldly sport of scuba diving. This year, the 38th annual Scuba Show invites everyone intrigued with diving to swim away from the routine and dive deep into adventure at the nation’s largest consumer scuba exposition. Here are 10 great reasons to attend the 2025 Scuba Show:1. Get Wet! Visitors just need a swimsuit, a towel, and a ticket to the exhibit hall to try diving at the 2025 Scuba Show. The 15,000-gallon heated pool is in the main exhibit hall, and any attendee over the age of 10 can experience scuba diving with the help of trained professionals. Anyone aged 12 and up can become fully certified in scuba diving, and there are divers who stay active into their 90’s. Children as young as 8 may join dive programs such as Bubblemakers, Seal Team, and Scuba Rangers.2. Learn something new: Every year, hundreds of exhibitors fill the Long Beach Convention Center and participate in the Scuba Show. Between the floor exhibitors and the extensive list of educational seminars led by experts in their fields, there is something new for everyone to learn, from the most seasoned divers to someone who is a complete novice.3. Get inspired: Scuba diving can determine vacation plans or can become a part of them. Scuba diving is an adventure sport, and every dive is a new adventure! Show-goers can expect to walk away from the 2025 show with countless new and exotic destinations on their radar, including the Galapagos, Fiji, Palau, Yap, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Maldives, and Curacao, among many others.4. Win Amazing Prizes: This year, the Scuba Show has over $50,000 in door prizes, ranging from state-of-the-art dive equipment to stays at destinations worldwide. Dozens will walk away from the show having won valuable prizes – some worth hundreds or thousands of dollars - not bad for the cost of admission.5. Get hands-on with conservation: The Scuba Show hosts many ocean-focused non-profits, all available to help attendees learn more about protecting marine life and underwater habitats. Conservation-focused exhibitors include Reef Check Foundation, Fins Attached, Bleu World, Shark Stewards, Scuba Queen, Sea Save Foundation, White Abalone Restoration Consortium, The Historical Diving Society, and more.6. Immerse Yourself in an Underwater Environment – Ready to chill? Enter the 360˚ enclosed theater screening marine films and be surrounded by a non-stop “beneath the sea” experience.7. It’s an Ocean-focused Marketplace: Apart from everything else, Scuba Show is home to hundreds of exhibitors with the latest innovations in diving equipment, marine-inspired artwork, “just add water” fashions, the most technologically advanced timepieces, and cutting-edge photographic equipment. As the largest consumer show of its kind in the United States, there’s something for everyone who loves the ocean and marine life, even non-divers.8. Be Entertained: Award-winning performer and PADI Instructor, The Scuba Magician will dazzle show-goers daily on the show floor with his mastery of the magical arts. Attendees are invited to line up early before Saturday’s doors open to participate in the “Welcome Show: Scuba Radio, Magic, Mermaids and Mayhem” featuring music and prize giveaways.9. One-of-a-Kind Party: The show’s legendary annual fundraising party is immediately after the show closes on Saturday evening and is included in the price of show admission. The Scuba Service Award will be presented, and the party features live entertainment, food trucks, and a cash bar. Its popular fundraising raffle and silent auction, featuring coveted gear, trips, and artwork, will raise money for this year’s designated non-profit, to be announced.10. Affordable fun: The Scuba Show is great value, with prices starting at just $25 for an Exhibit Hall single-day pass, to a two-day All-Access ticket priced at $75, granting ticketholders unlimited access to both Saturday and Sunday’s exhibits and seminars. While seeing everything would require superpowers, two-day passholders have 70+ seminars to choose from, alongside access to all exhibitors and admission to the Saturday night festivities. Single-day exhibit hall plus seminar admission is $40 per day, and visitors are welcome to attend just the seminars for $20 a day. There are over 20 complimentary seminars, and children 13 and under are free to attend the show.The 2025 Scuba Show will take place on Saturday, May 31, from 9:30 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, June 1 from 9:30 AM to 5 PM at the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and tickets, please visit www.scubashow.com About Scuba ShowSince 1987, Scuba Show has been the largest consumer scuba diving show in the country and the most anticipated diving event of the year. Produced by the publishers of California Diving News , Scuba Show’s goal is to bring together and support the dive community and to fuel passion, inspiration, and love of nature. The show offers divers and the scuba-curious the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of scuba diving. Dedicated to furthering education about scuba diving, a highlight of the show is its roster of seminars, presentations, and workshops from some of the industry’s most experienced advocates, conservationists, destinations, and product manufacturers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.