Midland, Harris County, GA (November 18, 2025) – At the request of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Midland, Georgia. Eric Grigsby, age 50, of Midland, Georgia, died in the incident. No deputies were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that on Monday, November 17, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute at a home in the 100 block of Christopher's Way, Midland, GA. When deputies arrived, they encountered Grigsby, who exited from the home, pointing two guns at the deputies. Deputies instructed Grigsby to drop the guns, but he refused to comply. The deputies then shot at Grigsby, hitting him. Grigsby was pronounced dead at the scene. After the shooting, deputies secured the home and discovered the bodies of two minors inside. Grigsby was reportedly the stepfather of the minors.

The bodies of Grigsby and the two minors will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where autopsies will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Columbus, GA, at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.