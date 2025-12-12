Governor condemns congressional block of ACA tax credits 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today:

On Thursday, Senate Republicans in Congress blocked a Democratic proposal to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits for millions of Americans, which will cause healthcare premiums to skyrocket in January. It’s an appalling failure by a Republican Party that is more concerned with placating President Trump than protecting the constituents they were elected to represent.

My administration saw this coming, which is why we worked with the legislature this fall to secure millions in state funding to protect New Mexico families from this abandonment. Democrats in Congress also tried to help, attempting to extend ACA tax credits 13 times this year alone. Tragically, Republicans who control both chambers of Congress blocked every attempt while offering no real plan of their own—just junk insurance and more restrictions on women’s care.

Democrats fought to stop these hikes. Republicans guaranteed them. New Mexico won’t let our families pay the price for Washington’s failure. We’re doing what Republicans refuse to do—protecting people’s healthcare.