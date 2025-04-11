AHA comments on CMS Marketplace Integrity and Affordability proposed rule 

The AHA April 11 commented on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2025 Marketplace Integrity and Affordability proposed rule. While the AHA expressed appreciation of the agency’s efforts to address concerns of large numbers of low-income individuals being unknowingly enrolled into Health Insurance Marketplace plans by certain brokers, the association expressed worry that some CMS proposals to address the issue could create barriers to care for eligible Marketplace consumers.

The AHA said it was concerned with CMS estimates that 750,000 to 2 million consumers could lose their coverage due to the proposals. The association encouraged the agency to pause finalizing many of its proposals to give it and stakeholders additional time to consider the impacts while simultaneously taking action to stop brokers responsible for inappropriate enrollments.