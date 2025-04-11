1348517 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGE

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1348517 B.C. Ltd. (the "Corporation") announces the appointment of Eric Massie as its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director as of March 25, 2025. Mr. Massie will be replacing TJ Finch, who has resigned from the Corporation.The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Finch for his valuable contributions and wishes him success in future endeavors.For more information, please contact:1348517 B.C. Ltd.Eric MassieChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and DirectorE: ericmassieadv@gmail.comP: 613-793-2483Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

