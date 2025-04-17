POP2000 Tour Coming to Delray Beach This Summer Featuring Members of N’Sync, O-Town & More

Old School Square Chris Kirkpatrick of -NSYNC courtesy of Universal Attractions Gwak Productions Ashleigh Walters with Bubble Yum Original, Starring Floyd D. Duck - 2024 - Acrylic on Gallery Wrapped Canvas - 12x24x2.5

Old School Square’s Pop Culture Summer Also Includes a Bold Art Exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a nostalgia-packed summer as the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) presents a "Pop Culture" celebration at Old School Square , featuring the electrifying POP 2000 Tour Concert at The Amphitheatre and a bold new art exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum POP 2000 Tour Concert – A Boy Band Blast from the Past!On Saturday, July 5, 2025, The Amphitheatre at Old School Square will come alive with the POP 2000 Tour Concert. Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, the show will feature performances by members of O-Town, BBMak, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera—a dream lineup for any 2000s pop fan. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale starting April 25.COST: Tickets for the POP 2000 TOUR can be purchased at events.delrayoldschoolsquare.com:• General Admission: $27 per ticket (kids 5 and under are free). Bring your own seat.• Premium: $47 per ticket. Enjoy a premium seat.• VIP Ticket: $67 per ticket. Enjoy our VIP experience with access to our exclusive VIP lounge area with a dedicated bar, a VIP seat at the front of the stage, and a free specialty cocktail."Pop Culture" Exhibition at Cornell Art MuseumOpening Saturday, July 5, 2025, the "Pop Culture" exhibition will take over the Lower NE and SE galleries of the Cornell Art Museum through September 28, 2025. Admission is free (donations welcome), inviting visitors to explore vibrant works by talented artists, including:• Gwak – A Sarasota-based artist whose 15-year journey in the arts reflects a fascination with the unconventional.• Ashleigh Walters – A Palm Beach County painter and sculptor known for her whimsical, oddly scaled creations.• Annina Rüst – A Jupiter-based artist-technologist pushing the boundaries of electronics and software-based media art.• Rogerio Peixoto – A Brazilian born South Florida artist creating 3D sculptures and pop paintings on mirror.WHEN: Saturday, July 5, 2025. Cornell Art Museum exhibition opening takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. POP 2000 TOUR Concert is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. The “Pop Culture” exhibition will remain on view in the Lower NE and SE galleries of the Cornell Art Museum through September 28, 2025. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.WHERE: Cornell Art Museum and The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage. Concert Entrance: Please enter the concert area at NE 2nd Avenue / Pineapple Grove Way.About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

