Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Saratoga County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of David Levine, who died on April 9, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) in Saratoga County.

On the afternoon of April 9, NYSP troopers encountered Mr. Levine in the parking lot of the State Police Barracks in Saratoga County. Mr. Levine was armed with a gun and ignored commands from troopers to drop the weapon. Instead, Mr. Levine allegedly pointed the gun at a trooper, and NYSP troopers fired their weapons in response, striking Mr. Levine. Mr. Levine was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Troopers recovered a gun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.