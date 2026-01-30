FAA and FBI Announce Strict ‘No Drone Zones’ for Super Bowl LX

Friday, January 30, 2026

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has established a ‘No Drone Zone’ for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with additional drone restrictions in downtown San Francisco during the days leading up to the event.

The FBI is working with the FAA to enforce the temporary flight restrictions (TFRs), using federally authorized capabilities to detect, track, and assess unauthorized drone activity, with personnel from both agencies deployed full-time to identify drone activity that could threaten aviation safety, critical infrastructure, or public safety at and around event venues.

Drone operators who enter restricted airspace without authorization may face fines of up to $75,000, drone confiscation, and federal criminal charges, with the FBI identifying operators, seizing drones, and supporting prosecution.

The FBI is legally authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to address unauthorized drone flights and may take action to move aircraft out of restricted airspace while preserving evidence for potential enforcement action.

Drones will be restricted during the following times and days:

Date Time (PST) Location Radius Altitude Feb. 3 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Moscone Center, The Pearl, The Ferry Building, Grace Cathedral 2 nm 2,000 ft Feb. 4 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Moscone Center, The Pearl, The Ferry Building, Grace Cathedral 2 nm 2,000 ft Feb. 5 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. (next day) Moscone Center, The Pearl, The Ferry Building, Grace Cathedral 2 nm 2,000 ft Feb. 5 2 p.m. - 10 p.m Palace of Fine Arts 1 nm 1,000 ft Feb. 6 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. (next day) Moscone Center, The Pearl, The Ferry Building, Grace Cathedral 2 nm 2,000 ft Feb. 7 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. (next day) Moscone Center, The Pearl, The Ferry Building, Grace Cathedral 2 nm 2,000 ft Feb. 8 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Levi’s Stadium 2 nm 2,000 ft Feb. 8 2:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Levi’s Stadium 30 nm 18,000 ft Feb. 8 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Levi’s Stadium 2 nm 2,000 ft

Additional details are available in the Super Bowl LX Flight Advisory.

Detailed information for general aviation and drone pilots is available on the FAA’s Super Bowl LX webpage.