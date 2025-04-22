HMP Global’s Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) at 15: Fresh faces shaping the future of limb preservation

For 15 years, AMP has served as the top meeting focused exclusively on CLTI care. With expert-led interactive sessions, innovative research, and a focus on multidisciplinary care, AMP continues to be a catalyst for innovation in the field of CLTI.

2025 meeting led by Dr. Richard Neville and Dr. Bret Wiechmann; new Course Directors include Dr. Kumar Madassery, Dr. John Phillips, and Dr. Ahmed Kayssi.

AMP is staying at the forefront because every year — and we do this by design as course directors — we make sure the latest data, the latest technology, and the latest innovations are presented.” — Lead Course Director Bret Wiechmann, MD, FSIR, FAHA, FSVM

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights and innovations in limb preservation are the focus of HMP Global’s 15th annual Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP). With the theme of “Where the Field Moves Ahead,” AMP this year introduces Lead Course Directors Richard Neville, MD, FACS, DFSVS and Bret Wiechmann, MD, and three new course directors leading its educational program.

The event, set for August 13-16 in Chicago, is the premier multidisciplinary meeting dedicated to chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) and limb preservation. The conference’s educational program includes interactive workshops, complex live case presentations, and in-depth discussions on topics such as drug elution, complex lesion crossing, atherectomy, and vessel preparation, with a focus on cutting-edge data and late-breaking trials.

For 15 years, AMP has served as the top meeting focused exclusively on CLTI care. It brings together clinicians from diverse disciplines to share knowledge and collaborate in advancing treatment options for patients. With expert-led interactive sessions, innovative research, and a focus on multidisciplinary care, AMP continues to be a catalyst for innovation in the field of CLTI.

Neville is Associate Director of Inova Schar Heart and Vascular, and Chief of Vascular Surgery, Wound Care, and Hyperbaric Medicine. He is also Professor of Medical Education at the University of Virginia and Clinical Professor of Surgery at George Washington University.

“There are many advancements in the world of amputation prevention, and these range from revascularization, such as deep vein arterialization (DVA) that will be a hot topic this year at AMP,” Neville said. “There will be a lot of talk about advances in medical therapies, disparities of care, and how we can prevent amputations around the world.”

Wiechmann is Medical Director at Vascular & Interventional Physicians and has been elected a Fellow in the Society of Interventional Radiology, the Society of Vascular Medicine, the American Heart Association, and the Outpatient Endovascular & Interventional Society.

“AMP is staying at the forefront because every year — and we do this by design as course directors — we make sure the latest data, the latest technology, and the latest innovations are presented,” Wiechmann said. “This is why AMP is such a big draw internationally.”

Educational Program

AMP is led by 13 multidisciplinary Course Directors this year, including three physicians new to the Symposium leadership: Kumar Madassery, MD, Associate Professor of Vascular Interventional Radiology at Rush University Medical Center; John Phillips, MD, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI, System Director, OhioHealth Vascular Institute; and Ahmed Kayssi, MD, Associate Professor, Division of Vascular Surgery, University of Toronto.

Among the highlights that make AMP an essential forum for increasing knowledge and skill in limb care are:

• DVA Day: A dedicated day focusing on DVA, including principles, patient selection, outcomes, and collaborative strategies.

• Drug Elution Technology in CLTI: Exploring current data, reasons for and against drug elution, and techniques to minimize stent usage.

• Conquering Chronic Total Occlusions (CTOs): Strategies for crossing challenging CTOs in various anatomical regions, including aortoiliac, femoropopliteal, and tibioperoneal.

• Vessel Preparation Before Definitive Therapy: Discussions on the importance of intraluminal crossing and appropriate use criteria for tibial interventions.

• New Data & Late-Breaking Trials: Presentation of the latest research and trial results in the CLTI field.

Other topics include CLTI in wound care, complication management, and billing, coding, and reimbursement strategies.

AMP’s programming attracts hundreds of healthcare professionals each year including interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, wound care specialists, podiatrists, nurses, vascular technologists, cardiovascular catheterization team members and fellows, residents and students interested in limb care and amputation prevention.

Registration for AMP is now open. For more information, registration details and sponsorship opportunities, visit AMP 2025 Registration.



