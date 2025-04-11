Premier Lantz tables bill aimed to eliminate trade barriers

CANADA, April 11 - Today, Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, introduced the Interprovincial Trade & Mobility Act in the provincial legislature. This bill will allow Prince Edward Island to eliminate unnecessary barriers to trade and labour mobility with reciprocating jurisdictions.

The Bill will accept provincial inspections and standards on goods coming from a reciprocating jurisdiction. In addition, the Bill requires expedited licensing and certification for regulated professions and occupations for individuals coming from reciprocating jurisdictions by relying on due diligence done by regulatory authorities in the other jurisdiction and sets the expectation of regulatory bodies to meet a 10-business day turnaround time.

PEI anticipates the first reciprocating jurisdiction will be Nova Scotia which passed similar legislation earlier this year.

The Bill received first reading today and will be debated in the coming days. Regulations for the bill will be developed in consultation with industry and sectors.

Quotes:

“I’ve said from day one that we were part of Team Canada during these uncertain times. Being part of Team Canada means working together with other provinces and territories to eliminate trade barriers and find ways to improve labour mobility so that we can work together as one national economy instead of 13 separate economies. This bill will open the door to working collaboratively with all provinces and territories to reach agreements that are good for everyone and will help to grow our economy and make our workforce more accessible.” – Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"I first introduced Nova Scotia’s Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act to create a stronger and more open Nova Scotia, and I invited other provinces and territories to join us and match our commitment. Leaders are expressing interest, and its action that matters most in urgent times like this. I commend Premier Lantz for acting quickly, not just for economic gain, but because free trade and labour movement in Canada is the right thing to do. I look forward to removing barriers for products, businesses and workers so both provinces may benefit."

– Hon. Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

“Strengthening our economy means supporting the efficient and strategic movement of goods, services, and talent on and off the Island. As we move closer to a more unified Canadian economy, we're ensuring Prince Edward Island remains competitive and well-positioned to deliver purposeful results at home, across the region, and around the world.”

– Hon. Darlene Compton, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

“By strengthening labour mobility across Canada, Prince Edward Island becomes more resilient and united, better equipped to withstand the shocks of the international trade disputes. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with regulators to remove barriers and streamline processes for licensed professionals.”

– Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advance Learning and Population

Background:

The Interprovincial Trade & Mobility Act will not apply to goods and workers coming from non-reciprocating jurisdictions which will protect PEI from being put in an unfair position; the bill will only apply to jurisdictions who will reciprocate.

The Act will not apply to regulated health professionals or lawyers; both follow separate legislation and will be exempt from the Act.

Through regulation, other occupations could be exempt if it could be demonstrated that there are significant differences in scope, education or training requirements, or provincial practices.

The Act does not override federal jurisdictions or rules in other provinces unless the other jurisdiction reciprocates with Prince Edward Island.

Media contacts:

Emily Blue

Office of the Premier

Government of Prince Edward Island

emilyblue@gov.pe.ca

Catherine Klimek

Office of the Premier

Government of Nova Scotia

Catherine.Klimek@novascotia.ca

