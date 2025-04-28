Statement by Premier Lantz on National Volunteer Week

CANADA, April 28 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on National Volunteer Week:

“Volunteers are the heart of our communities. They share their time, skills, and compassion to lift others up and make our province stronger.

This National Volunteer Week, we celebrate the theme Volunteers Make Waves—recognizing how every act of volunteering, big or small, creates ripples of positive change. Like a wave, the impact of volunteers builds over time, strengthening our communities and inspiring others to act.

The generosity of volunteers is at the heart of strong, healthy communities, fostering connection, resilience, and opportunity for all.

This week, I encourage all Islanders to thank the volunteers who make a difference—and to find ways to be part of the wave of change. Your time is one of the greatest gifts you can offer.”

