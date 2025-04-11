USA 2024 general elections: ODIHR observation mission final report

While the general elections in the United States demonstrated the resilience of the country’s democratic institutions, the election process took place in a highly polarized environment. The election was well run, and candidates campaigned freely across the country with the active participation of voters. However, the campaign was marred by disinformation and instances of violence, including harsh and intolerant rhetoric. Repeated, unfounded claims of election fraud negatively impacted public trust. Election day was well managed, with polling peaceful and orderly.

These are among the main conclusions from the final report published today by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). The report provides 31 recommendations to align the U.S. election process more closely with OSCE commitments and other international democratic standards.

Key recommendations include:

Adopting new legislation for determining which geographical jurisdictions require federal clearance before changing their election laws in order to ensure timely and effective safeguards against discrimination based on race or language

Reassessing the electoral college system used for electing the president and vice president

Actively discouraging inflammatory and divisive rhetoric in campaigns, as well as the spread of false information or unsubstantiated claims about election integrity

Developing comprehensive risk management tools to help election stakeholders counter disinformation and protect electoral assets and processes

Regulating campaign contributions and disclosure for all campaign committees and ensuring that independent groups and non-profits engaging in campaign activities or donations disclose their funding sources

Strengthening media freedom by decriminalizing defamation, establishing safeguards against strategic lawsuits, and introducing safeguards for journalists' sources

ODIHR’s observation mission in the United States opened on 30 September 2024 and remained in the country until 11 November.

All 57 participating States across the OSCE region have formally committed to following up promptly on ODIHR’s election assessments and recommendations. Further information on previous ODIHR recommendations and the extent to which they have been implemented so far can be found on p.37 of the report. ODIHR’s electoral recommendations database tracks the implementation of previous recommendations across the OSCE region.