OSCE hands over ambulance vehicles and equipment to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

On 11 April 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe officially handed over two ambulance vehicles and five sets of equipment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

This donation supports the Government of Tajikistan’s efforts to advance internal reforms and strengthen police services. Specifically, the ambulance vehicles will enhance the capacity of the Medical Service of the Ministry to provide on-site first aid and emergency medical transportation for police personnel.

The five sets of equipment will be awarded as prizes in the “Best Territorial Police Inspector” competition, organized by Public Councils across five regions of the country.