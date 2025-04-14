Savannah Gets a Whole Lot Sweeter with the Underground Donut Tour

Delicious donuts on the Savannah donut tour The amazing team on the Savannah donut tour The incredible team on the Savannah donut tour

The Underground Donut Tour launches in Savannah! Explore sweet shops, history, and Southern charm starting April 14. Tours run daily, year-round.

Savannah is absolutely charming and we’re so excited to help support local businesses, the local economy, and showcase the world-class city that we know Savannah is” — Jeff Woelker

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour, known as the World’s Best Donut Tour, has officially launched its newest U.S. tour in Savannah, Georgia—marking its first ever location in the Peach State. Since its inception in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded across the United States , United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, with stops in cities such as Chicago, Boston, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Washington DC, Detroit , San Diego, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Toronto, and Vancouver. Savannah now proudly joins that delicious roster.What Can Customers ExpectParticipants of the Savannah tour will stroll between four of the city’s most delightful donut, pastry, and sweet shops, while enjoying insights into the history and culture of Savannah itself. The route weaves through iconic areas like Broughton Street, Wright Square, Johnson Square, and City Market, highlighting local eateries, boutiques, historic landmarks, and hidden gems. The tour experience is personalized to reflect the interests of each group, offering a unique and engaging outing for both visitors and locals.“This tour is going to be so much fun. The perfect thing to get your morning started—whether you’re a local or someone from out of town, we think you’re going to love it,” said Jonathan Vasata, Tour Manager for the Underground Donut Tour Savannah “Savannah is absolutely charming and we’re so excited to help support local businesses, the local economy, and showcase the world-class city that we know Savannah is,” added Jeff Woelker, owner and founder of the Underground Donut Tour.When Do Tours RunTours begin Monday, April 14th and will run year-round, operating daily with multiple time slots available. For the most up-to-date schedule and ticket availability, guests are encouraged to visit the official website. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.How Can Customers Book TicketsTickets are $65 for Adults and $55 for Children 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/ today.For more information, please contact:Jeff Woelkerinfo@undergrounddonuttour.com844-366–8848For more information on the tour:Visit: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.