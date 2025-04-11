SIRT Investigating Collision Involving RCMP Vehicle

CANADA, April 12 - Released on April 11, 2025

On Tuesday, April 8 at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding a serious incident involving police.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On that day at approximately 10:02 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received the first of a series of calls for service reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a residence on the Kawacatoose First Nation. Two members of the RCMP responded to this call, each operating a fully marked RCMP vehicle. Several additional calls regarding the same incident were received as members responded to the initial call. At approximately 10:12 p.m., while travelling through the Kawacatoose First Nation with the emergency equipment activated on both vehicles, the lead RCMP vehicle was signaled to stop by a 16-year-old male standing at roadside. The male was struck by the second RCMP vehicle in the southbound lane of travel.

Immediately after the collision, RCMP members requested EMS assistance and provided first aid until the arrival of EMS. EMS provided care to the male until the arrival of STARS Air Ambulance, who airlifted the male to hospital in Regina where he was determined to have sustained serious injuries within the meaning of The Police Act, 1990.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and six SIRT Investigators was deployed to Punnichy and the Kawacatoose First Nation to begin their investigation. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for any investigation into the original call for service. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

