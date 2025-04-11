Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Sioux City Police Officer Acted with Legal Justification in Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the February 22, 2025, fatal shooting of Vicente Manzo Hernandez by a Sioux City police officer was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that at approximately 3:30 a.m. on February 22, two Sioux City police officers were on routine patrol when one of the officers observed a vehicle with a license plate light out. After notifying a nearby patrolling officer of the violation, the officer pulled the vehicle over. Both officers then approached the stopped car.

During the stop, the female driver provided vehicle registration but was unable to immediately produce her driver’s license and proof of insurance. Hernandez was identified as the front-seat passenger. One of the officers observed Hernandez texting someone who told Hernandez that he should not give the officers his name.

The officer took the driver’s registration to his patrol car to verify and request a K9 unit due to the driver’s history of drug arrests. The other officer remained with the vehicle and recognized Hernandez from a prior traffic stop but could not remember his name. The officers then searched records from the prior traffic stop, saw Hernandez had been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and that a warrant had been issued for Hernandez.

Upon re-approaching the vehicle to apprehend Hernandez, officers found both the passenger and driver’s side doors locked. Officers instructed Hernandez to exit the vehicle and informed the driver of Hernandez’s warrant. An argument began between Hernandez and the driver, but the officers could not hear. Hernandez then asked an officer if he was going to jail and if he had a warrant, which the officer confirmed. Hernandez resumed arguing with the driver. An officer then saw Hernandez grab the gear shift of the car.

Concerned the vehicle may flee, one officer drew his firearm and ordered both the driver and Hernandez to exit. The other officer deflated the car’s tires, and the driver jumped out. Hernandez then attempted to move into the driver’s seat, ignoring orders to stop. A physical struggle ensued between one officer and Hernandez, during which Hernandez was able to reach the gas pedal. The officer’s leg was trapped inside as the vehicle moved forward and accelerated. Hernandez was in control of the car’s speed but had no control over the steering or direction of the vehicle. The officer fired two shots at Hernandez to stop the car. Both officers immediately administered first aid and called for medical assistance. Hernandez was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

At no point during the routine traffic stop did Hernandez comply with the officers’ requests. In interviews, the driver of the vehicle stated Hernandez was concerned that he had a warrant and wanted her to drive away from the officers. An autopsy report found Hernandez had fentanyl and high levels of methamphetamine in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

