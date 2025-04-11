Solutions for Wireless Mobile Coverage in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the Connectivity Innovation – Mobile Service Request for Applications (RFA) to identify new ways of expanding reliable cell phone service in New York State. The RFA is a key component of the Mobile Service Connectivity Initiative announced by the Governor in her State of the State message, which also includes regional planning and investments in new fiber optic infrastructure to support expanded cellular coverage. ConnectALL, through this RFA, will provide up to a total of $5 million in state funding to deploy innovative, scalable solutions that can address gaps in wireless cellular coverage. The application portal opens on April 11, 2025 and must be submitted by June 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET through New York State's Consolidated Funding Application portal. Complete program details and application materials are available at the ConnectALL website.

“In today's digital world, reliable cellular service isn't a luxury – it's a necessity for public safety, economic opportunity, and quality of life,” Governor Hochul said. “This $5 million investment through our ConnectALL initiative will help develop innovative solutions to ensure all New Yorkers have access to reliable wireless coverage, no matter where they live or work in our state. By empowering our local governments and other stakeholders to implement their own connectivity solutions, we're taking a creative approach to closing the digital divide.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said,“The digital divide takes many forms across our state, and cellular coverage gaps continue to present both economic and safety challenges for many communities. This program will empower eligible entities with the resources they need to implement creative solutions that bring reliable cellular service to areas traditionally underserved by the current connectivity marketplace.”

ConnectALL anticipates awarding a total of $5 million through this RFA, with approximately three grant awards of $1-2 million each. Projects must provide an open environment capable of accommodating connectivity to multiple mobile network service providers and demonstrate new technologies or existing technology used in innovative ways.

ConnectALL will hold an information session via webinar in coming weeks to provide details about the program and application requirements. To receive an email alert when webinar registration opens or to submit questions regarding the RFA, email[email protected].

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:

The Digital Equity Program will invest $50 million, including a federal allocation of at least $37 million, to implement the New York State Digital Equity Plan to close the digital divide. On March 24, ConnectALL closed the Digital Equity Program Capacity Grant Request for Applications through which ConnectALL expects to award approximately $15.5 Million of the federal allocation.

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program will provide up to $100 million in grants to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging funds from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The first awards under this program are securing $10 a month broadband service and $30 a month Gigabit service for over 14,000 low-income households in Buffalo, New York City and Rochester. The program continues to accept applications from internet service providers and expressions of interest from housing owners and public housing authorities.

The Municipal Infrastructure Program will fund broadband expansion projects owned by a public utility or publicly controlled. ConnectALL is accepting applications to Phase 4 through April 25, 2025. To date, ConnectALL has awarded over $240 million through the program, funding construction of nearly 2,400 miles of broadband infrastructure that will reach 98,000 locations across New York State. Visit the ConnectALL Projects Dashboard for more information on Municipal Infrastructure Program projects.

The ConnectALL Deployment Program will fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal. ConnectALLis currently reviewing proposals to serve locations with fiber optic and other reliable solutions.

The Connectivity Innovation Program advances innovation and new broadband solutions, business models, and technologies in order to increase private sector investment and entrepreneurship; drive equity and innovation in the broadband marketplace; and reinforce a thriving research, development, and manufacturing ecosystem to support connectivity innovation in New York.

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “All New Yorkers, regardless of location, deserve access to reliable cell phone service and a connection to the digital world. I want to thank the Governor for opening this RFA and for investing in digital infrastructure and connectivity access in communities that need it most.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Gaps in wireless cellular coverage present challenges to public health, emergency response, economic growth, education, and equity for individuals and businesses in areas without service. New York State has made a priority of filling these gaps throughout the state. This Connectivity Innovation grant opportunity is another creative way the ConnectALL office is seeking to encourage new approaches to close the remaining gap areas. Congratulations to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and the ConnectALL team for another innovative program to solve these broadband coverage challenges.”