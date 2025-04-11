Two Dudes Painting Hosts 'Two Dudes, Too Much Paint' Earth Day Giveaway

Two Dudes Painting Co. offers overstock paint at $1/gallon donation to benefit Lancaster’s SoWe Affordable Home Repair Program on Earth Day, April 22, 2025.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Dudes Painting Co ., a Lancaster-based Certified B Corporation committed to sustainability and community impact, announces its inaugural Earth Day event, "Two Dudes, Too Much Paint," scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, from 10 AM to 6:30 PM.Residents are invited to visit the Two Dudes Painting Co. parking lot at 750 Poplar Street in Lancaster, to select from a broad assortment of quality overstock paints at a suggested donation of $1 per gallon. Proceeds will fully support the SoWe Affordable Home Repair Program , an initiative dedicated to providing vital home improvements and maintenance assistance to residents in Lancaster's Southwest neighborhood.Peter Barber, owner of Two Dudes Painting Co., explains, “With over 70 talented painters, we accumulate a substantial surplus of quality paint. We are looking to creatively manage our inventory and positively impact our community. 'Two Dudes, Too Much Paint' embodies our commitment as a Certified B Corporation to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”Paint selections will be arranged by type, finish, and color, ensuring easy browsing. Quantities vary, and distribution will occur on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PMLocation: Two Dudes Parking LotAddress: 750 Poplar Street, Lancaster, PA 17603Suggested Donation: $1 per gallon (Proceeds benefit SoWe Affordable Home Repair Program)

