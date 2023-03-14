Two Dudes Painting Company Acquires Kimmich Painting, Expanding Offerings and Reach
We are thrilled to have Kimmich Painting join the Two Dudes family, Chuck Kimmich has continued the legacy of excellence built by his father Ellis, and we are honored to carry on that tradition”LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Dudes Painting Company, a certified B Corporation with over 35 years of experience serving the Lancaster community, has announced the acquisition of Kimmich Painting & Wallcoverings Inc., a leading provider of quality painting and wallcovering services in the area for over 60 years.
The acquisition, effective 3/1/23, marks a significant milestone in Two Dudes' growth strategy, allowing the company to expand its offerings and reach further throughout the Susquehanna Valley area. Kimmich Painting's reputation for extraordinary service and exceeding client expectations aligns with Two Dudes' commitment to providing the highest quality service to its clients.
"We are thrilled to have Kimmich Painting join the Two Dudes family," said Peter Barber, Co-owner of Two Dudes Painting Company. "Chuck Kimmich has continued the legacy of excellence built by his father Ellis, and we are honored to carry on that tradition by bringing our skill, experience, and resources to better serve the community."
With the acquisition, which includes the building on S. Prince Street in Lancaster, Two Dudes Painting Company will continue offering a wide range of services to residential and commercial clients, including interior and exterior painting, specialty coatings, wallcoverings, hand-painted signage and mural painting while adding electrostatic coatings and further bolstering the commercial wallcovering capabilities.
E. Charles Kimmich II, also known as Chuck, said, "I am excited about this new chapter for Kimmich Painting, and I am confident that Two Dudes Painting Company will provide the same level of service that our clients have come to expect from us. I look forward to continuing our professional relationships, and I'm grateful for the loyalty and support of our clients over the years."
Two Dudes Painting Company is a certified B Corporation with over 35 years of experience serving the Lancaster community. B Corp Certification is a designation that a business meets high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.
With the acquisition of Kimmich Painting, Two Dudes Painting Company is proud to continue its commitment to inspiring and enhancing the conditions of their employees, clients and the community.
