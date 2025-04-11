Secretary Naig Issues Statement on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Decision Not to Seek Re-Election

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 11, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds decision not to seek re-election:

“Gov. Kim Reynolds has been an unwavering champion for Iowa agriculture, our farmers, and rural communities. She will stand among the most successful and impactful leaders in our state’s history. From cutting taxes on hard-working Iowans and streamlining state government to expanding access to biofuels and giving parents a choice in their child’s education, her legacy is that of a leader who always kept her focus on enhancing freedom and making Iowa more prosperous for all.

As she concludes this final term, I know she will continue to confidently lead while adding victories for Iowans to her long list of accomplishments. I join with countless others who will miss her passionate and enthusiastic leadership, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for everything she has done to serve Iowans. Jaime and I wish her, Kevin and the whole family well in her next chapter.”

