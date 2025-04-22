2020 Companies Recognized on Comparably’s 2025 Lists for Best Company Outlook and Best Companies for Women

Comparably's Best Company Outlook and Best Companies for Women Comparably's Best Company Outlook and Best Companies for Women 2020 Companies' Team Members

2020 Companies has been named to Comparably’s 2025 lists for Best Company Outlook and Best Companies for Women, reflecting an inclusive, people-first workplace.

We remain committed to building a future that encourages growth, innovation, and meaningful impact for both our people and our partners.” — Rachele Crumpler, CFO of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 Companies , a leader in outsourced sales, merchandising, and brand advocacy, is proud to announce its recognition on two prestigious Comparably lists for 2025: Best Company Outlook and Best Companies for Women. These accolades, based entirely on employee feedback, reaffirm the organization’s commitment to cultivating an empowering and forward-thinking workplace culture.The Best Company Outlook 2025 award highlights organizations with the most promising futures, as ranked by employee confidence in their company’s long-term success, growth trajectory, and leadership team. 2020 Companies earned its place among top-rated large companies (more than 500 employees), joining other industry leaders like ADP, Adobe, TopGolf, and Chewy, a demonstration of the confidence employees have in 2020’s vision, innovation, and continued momentum.Meanwhile, the Best Companies for Women 2025 list celebrates companies that stand out for championing gender equity and creating inclusive cultures for women. Based on feedback from female employees across nearly 20 categories, ranging from leadership and advancement opportunities to compensation and workplace respect. 2020 Companies proudly shares this honor with organizations like HubSpot, Workday, Salesforce, and AT&T. As a company that prioritizes our people, 2020 is proud to be recognized for creating an environment where women can grow, lead, and thrive.Rachele Crumpler, CFO of 2020 Companies, stated, “At 2020 Companies, our people-first strategy is the foundation of what we do. Being recognized for Best Company Outlook and Best Companies for Women by Comparably in 2025 is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, forward-thinking environment where our teams and clients thrive together. As we continue to evolve our brand and embrace the latest technologies, we remain committed to building a future that encourages growth, innovation, and meaningful impact for both our people and our partners.”These awards from Comparably follow a series of recent honors for 2020 Companies, including Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work (2023 and 2024) and being 2025 Great Place to Work Certified. The company’s momentum continues to build as it prioritizes people experience, invests in training and leadership development, and nurtures a culture of recognition, transparency, and trust.Comparably’s annual rankings are derived from millions of anonymous employee ratings across thousands of U.S. companies. With no paid submissions and results driven solely by internal feedback, these lists offer a transparent view into what employees truly value in their workplace environments.About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and 2024. Additionally, 2020 Companies is 2025 Great Place to Work Certified. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com About ComparablyComparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring platform that provides transparent and comprehensive insights into company cultures based on anonymous employee feedback. Its annual rankings highlight the best companies across various categories, helping job seekers and professionals make informed career decisions. For more about Comparably Awards, visit https://www.comparably.com/awards

