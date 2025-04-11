Proactive MD Expands National Value-Based Network with Physical Therapy and Behavioral Health Services  

Locations in Maryland and New Hampshire to expand employer healthcare services

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, one of the nation’s largest value-based care companies, announced the acquisition of additional clinical sites in the mid-Atlantic, including New Hampshire, Virginia, and Maryland. The addition of these sites continues the rapid expansion of the company’s extensive network of value-based care delivery sites and will support existing employer clients located in these states.The new sites include additional diagnostic laboratory facilities, behavioral health practices, and physical therapy clinics. Adding these services will enable more employers in these areas to offer value-based healthcare memberships to their employees, and will support Proactive MD’s launch of fully capitated, shared savings programs with employer and health plan partners.John Collier, Proactive MD’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, shared his excitement at the announcement of the new additions to the company’s expansive portfolio. “We hear routinely from both employers and our own providers about the need to support employees with greater access to additional healthcare services beyond the scope of primary care. We’re proud to further our ability to provide these critical services to our patients and clients.”In addition to expanding healthcare access with the new acquisitions, the company will also be launching plasma collection services at these sites. Plasma is a critical component for many cancer therapies and the development of new, life-saving treatments. As Proactive MD’s plasma collection services expand nationally, it uses its partnership with pharmaceutical companies who rely on plasma and other blood products to negotiate lower drug prices for Proactive MD clients and patients through its Proactive RxTM program.This announcement follows Proactive MD’s continued growth initiatives nationwide, including additions in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and Utah. Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

