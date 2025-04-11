Council Backs State Legislation for Language Access and Inclusion

With a resolution offered by Councilors Mejia and Weber, the Council has expressed its support for H.3084, “An Act relative to Language Access and Inclusion”, a state bill aimed at ensuring all residents, regardless of language ability or hearing status, can access public services without barriers.

Many residents across Massachusetts still struggle to navigate essential state systems due to language or communication challenges. H.3084 would establish clear, enforceable standards requiring state agencies to offer translation, interpretation, and culturally competent communication for individuals with limited English proficiency and those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The resolution aligns with Boston’s ongoing efforts to promote language justice. Since 2008, the City has prioritized access through the Office of Language and Communication Access, which was made permanent by ordinance in 2016 and expanded in 2021. The office works to ensure all Bostonians feel welcome, informed, and empowered to participate fully in civic life.

Adopted during Language Access Month and National Bilingual/Multilingual Learner Advocacy Month, the resolution underscores the Council’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and meaningful access for all communities.