The Council has recognized April 6, 2025 through April 12, 2025 as National Library Week, celebrating the vital role libraries play in fostering learning, civic engagement, and community connection throughout the city.

The resolution, offered by Council President Louijeune, honors the Boston Public Library (BPL) system – including the landmark Central Library in Copley Square and its 25 neighborhood branches – for providing free access to knowledge, technology, and opportunity for all, especially for students, immigrant communities, and lifelong learners. This year’s theme, "Drawn to the Library," celebrates how libraries inspire imagination and curiosity across generations.

Libraries continue to evolve with the needs of their communities, expanding collections, embracing digital innovation, and offering inclusive programming that connects residents to resources and each other. They remain a pillar of democracy – open and accessible to all – and a space where diverse ideas and perspectives are freely explored.

The Council also recognized the contributions of library workers, whose dedication helps ensure Boston residents have equitable access to information and educational tools.

Residents are encouraged to visit their local library, express appreciation for library staff, and support ongoing efforts to invest in public and school libraries across Boston.